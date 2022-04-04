Photos: FestiFools parade returns to Ann Arbor after two year hiatus

Revelers and characters entertain the crowd at 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After a two-year hiatus, the annual FestiFools parade has finally returned to the streets of Ann Arbor.

On Sunday, giant puppets and revelers paraded between South University Avenue and William Street.

Hundreds of Ann Arborites lined up along South State Street to high-five puppets, snap photos of performers and laugh at the antics of clowns and characters.

Miss the parade? No worries. We’ve got you covered.

Check out our photos from the 2022 FestiFools:

A psychedelic dinosaur puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A colorful puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A puppet and its puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Characters laugh at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Performers entertain the crowd at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Performers entertain the crowd at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A large mouse puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A festive marching band at 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A fist puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and a puppet of his likeness at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A massive, colorful puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A catepillar puppet and Mad Hatter hat march along South State Street in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and puppeteers during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A large, horned bird and carnivorous poppy flower puppets at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A colorful flamingo puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin and a puppet of his likeness at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A colorful puppet at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

A massive puppet at the 2022 FestFools parade. (WDIV)

Performers and puppets wowed crowds during the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

Puppets and their puppeteers at the 2022 FestFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)