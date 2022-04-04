Photos: FestiFools parade returns to Ann Arbor after two year hiatus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After a two-year hiatus, the annual FestiFools parade has finally returned to the streets of Ann Arbor.
On Sunday, giant puppets and revelers paraded between South University Avenue and William Street.
Hundreds of Ann Arborites lined up along South State Street to high-five puppets, snap photos of performers and laugh at the antics of clowns and characters.
Miss the parade? No worries. We’ve got you covered.
Check out our photos from the 2022 FestiFools:
