All About Ann Arbor

Gallery: Show us your Fool Moon, Hash Bash, FestiFools and football game photos!

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Characters laugh at the 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This past weekend was HUGE for Ann Arbor.

On Friday, community members paraded luminaries around downtown for the annual Fool Moon. The next day, football fans converged on the Big House for the Wolverines’ spring game while activists and cannabis supporters filled the Diag during Hash Bash.

On Sunday, runners dashed around downtown for the Ann Arbor Goddess 5K and local families lined up along South State Street for the return of the larger-than-life FestiFools parade.

To celebrate the exciting weekend, we want to see the best photos you snapped.

Submit your fun weekend photos to our gallery:

