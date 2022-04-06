University of Michigan students, faculty to perform benefit concert for Ukraine on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – A free concert will take place on Sunday to benefit Ukraine, which on Monday marked 40 days since Russian troops invaded its borders.

Organized by Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance and the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan the concert will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees in Michigan and for ongoing humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

U-M students and faculty will be performing at the event.

Though the concert is free, donations are encouraged. According to its website, aid agency Razom -- the fundraising arm of the Crisis Response Committee -- is raising funds to provide critical medical supplies to Ukrainians. Donations can be made here.

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County has been resettling refugees in the area for nearly three decades and is currently preparing to welcome refugees arriving from Ukraine. Donations can be made here.

The event will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 1432 Washtenaw Avenue.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can receive a livestream link by registering here.