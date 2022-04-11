Top 10 most booked restaurants in Ann Arbor right now, according to OpenTable

ANN ARBOR – Online reservation service OpenTable pores through thousands of new diner reviews each month to generate lists of the most booked restaurants in different cities.

Here in Ann Arbor, several tried and true eateries made the list as well as one relatively new spot.

Ranging from fine dining to casual fare, here are the restaurants people are booking most through the app right now:

Gandy Dancer

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

Set in a picturesque 1800s train station, Gandy Dancer serves it all in a unique fine dining atmosphere. From seafood and fish to steak and prime rib, there’s something for everyone at this historic venue.

Gandy Dancer is located at 401 Depot St.

For more information, visit www.gandydancerrestaurant.com.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

Part of the Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, the Roadhouse serves up both classics and twists on American fare -- and all the (worthwhile) calories that go with it. Eat breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner at this family-friendly restaurant, and be sure to bring a hefty appetite.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse is located at 2501 Jackson Ave.

For more information, visit www.zingermansroadhouse.com.

Cafe Zola

OpenTable rating: Awesome

This popular cafe has been open in downtown Ann Arbor since 1996. People flock there for its internationally-inspired all-day brunches. Cafe Zola also serves up strong coffee, and if you’re in the mood for something stronger, has a full bar.

Cafe Zola is located at 112 W. Washington St.

For more information, visit www.cafezola.com.

Weber’s Restaurant

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

Located inside the historic Weber’s Inn, take a trip back in time with favorite American classics like prime rib, London broil, live lobster and wedge and cobb salads. Family-owned and operated since 1937, Weber’s has been a fine dining destination in Ann Arbor for decades.

Weber’s is located at 3050 Jackson Ave.

For more information, visit www.webersrestaurant.com.

The Earle

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

This award-winning restaurant based in the heart of Ann Arbor serves up fine French- and Italian-inspired dishes. Browse its menu for its mouth-watering selections.

The Earle is located at 121 W. Washington St.

For more information, visit www.theearle.com.

Salt Springs Brewery

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

Located inside a former church in downtown Saline just south of Ann Arbor, Salt Springs is known for its craft beer, brunch and dinner offerings and its family-friendly atmosphere.

Salt Springs Brewery is located at 117 S. Ann Arbor St. in Saline.

For more information, visit www.saltspringsbrewery.com.

Of Rice and Men

OpenTable rating: Exceptional

The newest restaurant on the list, Of Rice and Men opened in downtown Ann Arbor in 2020. We’ve heard some seriously good things about this modern Asian spot which features sushi, dim sum and Peking duck which sells out each night.

Of Rice and Men is located at 312 S. Main St.

For more information, visit www.ofriceandmen.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

OpenTable rating: Awesome

With more than 100 steakhouse locations across the country, Ruth’s Chris is the only chain restaurant to make the list. It’s a popular spot for celebratory meals in town, thanks to its atmosphere and classic dishes.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is located at 314 S. 4th Ave.

For more information, visit www.ruthschris.com.

Ashley’s Restaurant

OpenTable rating: Awesome

Located on State St. a hop, skip and a jump from University of Michigan’s central campus, this pub with a wide beer selection also serves up specialty fries, burgers, street tacos and more.

Ashley’s is located at 338 S. State St.

For more information, visit Ashley’s website.

Zola Bistro

OpenTable rating: Awesome

The sister restaurant of Cafe Zola downtown, Zola Bistro is tucked into the Arbor Hills Shopping Center. With parking aplenty and a large, open space, you can find some of the same mouth-watering brunch offerings in a different location.

Zola Bistro is located at 3030 Washtenaw Ave. #101.

For more information, visit www.bistrozola.com.