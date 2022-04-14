47º

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan Medicine surgeon collects medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals

‘We’re sending supplies that are needed urgently in emergency rooms, trauma centers, children’s hospitals’

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ukraine, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Dr. David Brown, Doctors Collaborating to Help Children Corp, Dnipro, Poland, Russia, Warzone, U Of M, U-M
Amid the nightmare unfolding in Ukraine, a local surgeon is going above and beyond to help. Dr. David Brown, a plastic surgeon with Michigan Medicine has been gathering medical supplies to send the to the war zone.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Amid the nightmare unfolding in Ukraine, a local surgeon goes above and beyond to help.

Dr. David Brown, a plastic surgeon with Michigan Medicine, has gathered medical supplies to send them to the warzone.

Every September for the last eight years, Dr. Brown has traveled to Ukraine with Doctors Collaborating to Help Children Corp. While there, surgeons like Dr. Brown do burn reconstruction on children.

He keeps in touch with the medical staff he’s met in Ukraine.

“We got photographs of the hospital in Dnipro, which is on the eastern side of Ukraine that we were at in September, where they were being bombed and having to move the babies from the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Brown.

He knows as doctors they can’t resolve a war but knows every little bit of support helps, so Dr. Brown organized a medical supply drive.

“We’re sending supplies that are needed urgently in emergency rooms, trauma centers, children’s hospitals,” Dr. Brown said.

The list of items includes gauzes, bandages, and syringes.

Local hospitals and nonprofits have donated supplies.

Two weeks ago, the first plane full of supplies went out to Poland then trucks delivered them to Ukrainian hospitals.

Dr. Brown wants to send more and is collecting monetary donations here.

“Every dollar that you would contribute goes directly to the funding of supplies and medical missions to Ukraine without any administrative overhead,” Dr. Brown said. “It’s also tax-deductible.”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter