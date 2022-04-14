Toyota, Subaru of Ann Arbor hold grand opening marked by community giving

Toyota and Subaru of Ann Arbor owner Michael Speigl (right) poses with a member of his team and representatives from the Humane Society of Huron Valley during a check presentation as part of his dealership's grand openings and Subaru's Share the Love campaign on April 13, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Toyota and Subaru of Ann Arbor held a grand opening on Wednesday with local business and community leaders present.

New owner Michael Speigl is giving a fresh face to the dealerships, which he purchased from longtime owner Julie Dunning in August 2021.

Speigl, a Michigan native and a University of Michigan alumnus, relocated to Ann Arbor with his wife and five children from Florida to run the dealerships and said a major goal is to continue Dunning’s legacy of community involvement and charitable giving.

Throughout the event, Speigl and his team members presented local organizations with checks ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. The organizations included the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Washtenaw County, Food Gatherers and the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Speigl said employee involvement in community giving is important to supporting his company’s mission.

Owner Michael Speigl speaks at the grand opening event for Toyota and Subaru of Ann Arbor on April 13, 2022. (WDIV)

At the grand opening ceremony, Speigl also spoke about his company’s core values, which include integrity, reliability, empowerment and being a community-focused group.

In an earlier interview with A4, he called the opportunity to purchase the Ann Arbor dealerships a “dream come true” and was drawn to the area because it’s a very family-oriented market.

Toyota of Ann Arbor is located at 3745 Jackson Rd. and Subaru of Ann Arbor is located at 3771 Jackson Rd.

For more information, visit www.toyotaofannarbor.com and www.subaruofannarbor.com.