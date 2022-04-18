8th annual KidFest returns to Ann Arbor on April 30

ANN ARBOR – Community members of all ages are welcome to join the First Steps Early Childhood program in celebrating 21 years of working with local families.

The First Steps’ annual KidFest is back for its eighth year and will feature family-friendly activities and a live musical performance by Joe Reilly.

The event will take place outdoors from 3-5 p.m. at Leslie Science & Nature Center. In case of rain, the event will be moved to May 14.

Children in the First Steps program play outside in Ann Arbor. (First Steps PTO)

Pricing:

Children ages 2-17: $5

Adults (18 and up): $10

Family (up to eight family members): $35

Additional tickets at bronze, silver and gold levels are available to purchase for $50-$100. The funds from these sales will go toward supporting First Steps families.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds from KidFest will support scholarships for families in the First Steps program, which is part of Ann Arbor Rec and Ed -- a division of Ann Arbor Public Schools.

First Steps PTO is central to creating awareness about the program and to fulfill its mission to support family scholarships. In 2021, the First Steps PTO helped grant 230 children access to the program which runs from birth to Kindergarten.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.