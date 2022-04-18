Eastern Michigan University programs named among top in US

YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 15 degree programs at Eastern Michigan University have been ranked as some of the top programs in the United States, according to a 2022 assessment.

Released by Intelligent.com -- a higher education planning website -- the research named several certificates, bachelor’s and master’s level programs at the Ypsilanti university on different “Best of” lists.

Rankings were based on a scoring system comparing flexibility, reputation, faculty and course offerings. Scores on a zero-to-100 scale were then given programs in five different categories: costs, program strength, student readiness, student engagement and return on investment.

The research looked at hundreds of programs from nonprofit and accredited colleges and universities across the U.S. that offered flexible learning options.

Several of the highly-ranked programs at EMU offer hybrid models with online and in-person components.

Take a look Intelligent.com’s full methodology here.

Here’s which EMU programs were named: