Native plant expo coming to Ann Arbor area in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill your garden with native Michigan plants this year at the annual Native Plant Expo & Marketplace.

Organized by Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), the 2022 event will be on June 4 at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds.

Several nurseries, vendors and exhibitors will be selling more than 180 types of native seeds, plants and plant services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plant nurseries scheduled for the expo include:

BetterFinds, LLC

Brines Farm

Designs By Nature, LLC

Feral Flora, LLC

Michiganense Natives

Native Restoration Solutions

New Leaf Natives

Wildtype Native Plant Nursery

Windy Rock Farm / Plants with Purpose

Based in Ann Arbor, WCCD offers residents conservation and management resources as well as regular educational events on natural resources, including an online speaker series and webinars with native plant experts.

Volunteers are needed for the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace. Those interested can see different volunteers and submit their contact information here.

The Chelsea Community Fairgrounds are at 20501 Old US-12 Hwy in Chelsea.