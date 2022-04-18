34º

Native plant expo coming to Ann Arbor area in June

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Washtenaw County, Nature, Plants, Ann Arbor Events, Events, Michigan Plants, Washtenaw County Conservation District, Conservation, Flowers, Seeds, Chelsea Community Fairgrounds
Flower pots hanging in a wall. Decor mount done with recycled wood pallets. (Maica, Maica)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill your garden with native Michigan plants this year at the annual Native Plant Expo & Marketplace.

Organized by Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), the 2022 event will be on June 4 at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds.

Several nurseries, vendors and exhibitors will be selling more than 180 types of native seeds, plants and plant services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plant nurseries scheduled for the expo include:

  • BetterFinds, LLC
  • Brines Farm
  • Designs By Nature, LLC
  • Feral Flora, LLC
  • Michiganense Natives
  • Native Restoration Solutions
  • New Leaf Natives
  • Wildtype Native Plant Nursery
  • Windy Rock Farm / Plants with Purpose

Based in Ann Arbor, WCCD offers residents conservation and management resources as well as regular educational events on natural resources, including an online speaker series and webinars with native plant experts.

Volunteers are needed for the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace. Those interested can see different volunteers and submit their contact information here.

The Chelsea Community Fairgrounds are at 20501 Old US-12 Hwy in Chelsea.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

