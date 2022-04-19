Fōwling Warehouse brings new sport to Ann Arbor area

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor is bringing the unusual sport of fowling to Washtenaw County.

A cross between bowling and football, fowling involves knocking down bowling pins with footballs.

“We are very excited to bring Fōwling to Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor,” said The Fōwling Warehouse owner-manager Scott Brown in a release. “This section of town has long been looking for something to make it a destination. Fōwlers come from miles away to play, and the Fōwling Warehouse will revitalize this corner of Ypsilanti Township.”

The sport was accidentally created in 2001 by Detroit native Chris Hutt and his friends during an Indy 500 tailgating event. The group created a bowling alley but a stray football ended up knocking over some pins, a release said.

Having opened April 14, Fōwling Warehouse took over the 30,000 square foot space at 3050 Washtenaw Ave., next to At Home and Crunch Fitness. It contains 20 fowling lanes and two large bars. Fowlers can bring their own food into the space, according to the website.

There are two ways to play at Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor. The first way is through $12 unlimited open play. Fowling teams pick a lane play against each other. The winning team stays and plays against a new set of challengers. The second way to play is to reserve a lane for two hours. These reservations cost $120 and can accommodate up to 10 people.

Several fowling locations have popped up in cities around the United States including Grand Rapids and Hamtramck, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learn more or make reservations at the Fōwling Warehouse website.