Ann Arbor’s TheRide drops mask requirement

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Passengers of Tree Town’s public buses are no longer required to wear masks when using TheRide.

On Tuesday, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide), dropped its mask requirement after the Transportation Security Administration announced it would stop enforcing a federal mask mandate.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate on mass transit and planes on Monday. It was set to expire on Monday, May 3.

The mandate was first issued on January 29, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“TheRide will no longer require masks to be worn on its buses and at its transit centers, though masks are still encouraged,” TheRide officials said on social media.

Masks are still recommended.

Sarah Parlette

