ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thanks to former Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors are a win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals, taking a 3-0 series lead.

Poole led all scorers with 27 points as the Warriors took down the Denver Nuggets on Thursday (April 21) night 118-113 in Game 3 of the first round.

In the first three playoff games of his career, Poole has combined to score 86 points, which is the second-most points scored in franchise history behind the late great Wilt Chamberlain.

“We have a great team and a great coaching staff, and we were able to execute,” said Poole to TNT during his post-game interview. “Being able to have the playoff experienced we do, we were able to get a really good win against a really good team.”

The Warriors inserted Poole into the starting lineup in Games 1 and 2 as they slowly integrated superstar guard Stephen Curry (coming back from injury) back into the rotation.

The move by head coach Steve Kerr had everyone puzzled, but the decision looks to be more brilliant than buffoonery as Poole dragged the Nuggets out to sea, scoring 30 points in his first playoff start, following that up with 29 points in game two, which all led to blowout wins for the dubs.

“Just stick to the game plan,” Poole said. “Everything matters, all the details matter. Steph came up big, Klay (Thompson) came up big, and everybody came up big. This is a collective team effort, and we were able to get a really big win. These guys have given me that confidence.”

During his post-game presser, future hall of fame guard Klay Thompson dove in the segment, making his own cannonball as he shouted, “It’s a Poole party, It’s a Poole party.”

Since the NBA-ABA merger, Poole is the first guard to score 25 points per game with 60% shooting in his first three playoff games.

In the game three performance, Curry, Thompson, and Poole combined for 80 of the team’s 118 points. According to ESPN, they are the only guard trio in the last 50 years with 20 points per game each through two games of a playoff series.

For over a decade, the Warriors have searched from sea to shining sea for another splash brother, but who knew he would come from Ann Arbor?

The Warrior will have their walis broom’s shipped overnight to the Mile High as Golden State will look to end the run of Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets in game four, Sunday at Ball Arena. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m.