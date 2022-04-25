Wednesday farmers market days return May 4 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – In a sure sign of warmer weather to come, Wednesdays at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will return on May 4.

The year-round market operates two days a week May through December and on Saturdays-only January through April.

Hours at the Wednesday market are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Currently, the market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can find flowers, plants, root vegetables, fresh maple syrup, eggs, cheese, baked goods and more at the weekly market.

Cash and wooden tokens are accepted throughout the market. Some vendors accept credit cards.

Five-dollar tokens can be purchased at the market office window, where $1 SNAP, EBT and P-EBT tokens are also available.

Select vendors also offer curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to noon for those seeking a contactless shopping option. For more information about the market, visit its website.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.