Four spring dates to have in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dating is hard and thinking of fun and safe places to go on a date is even harder.

To help those who aren’t sure of where to start, we’ve made a list of four spring dating ideas that show off Tree Town and will impress that new special someone.

Here are a few date ideas for when you’re trying to leave the single life:

1. Laugh at a comedy show

If your date likes to laugh, you’ve got some options around Ann Arbor.

Every Monday at 8 p.m., comedians crack jokes at The Blind Pig’s weekly free comedy show. The roster of comedians changes and sometimes amateurs are encouraged to try out their own material on stage.

Once a month, Bløm Meadworks hosts a comedy night with an ever-changing lineup. Follow the show’s Instagram account to learn about dates, times and prices for the ticketed shows.

2. Get outside

Whether it’s date one or date five, going for a walk outside gives you and your date some time to chat about hobbies, interests, food, and your favorite things to do in Ann Arbor.

Explore the Arb and check out the Peony Garden, rent a kayak at Gallup Park or explore any one of Tree Town’s 161 park properties.

Need ideas? Here are some of A4′s favorite places to go for a walk.

3. Take a chocolate tour

Ann Arbor is home to a few chocolate and candy makers. Create your own tour by visiting each and every one of them. Check out Bon Bon Bon, Mindo Chocolate Makers, Kilwin’s Chocolates and Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory to share some chocolate bars or treats.

If chocolate or candy isn’t your thing, go on an ice cream tour or bakery tour.

4. Explore some museums

Spend the day with your date seeing what Ann Arbor’s museums have to offer in a choose your own adventure-styled date.

If you (or your date) like art, check out collections at the University of Michigan Museum of Art and chat at the UMMA’s cafe.

Interested in history? The Kelsey Museum of Archaeology is right across from UMMA and houses around 100,000 artifacts. It has both permanent and special exhibitions as well as regular events and tours.

For a longer date, head over to the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. After saying “hi” to the two mastodons in the lobby, visitors can take a look at the planetarium and dome theater or the massive life-sized Quetzalcoatlus model hanging from the ceiling.