Washtenaw Community College to freeze in-district tuition for fifth straight year

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will keep tuition for in-district students frozen for the fifth consecutive year, the school has announced.

The measure was approved by WCC’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

“Washtenaw Community College is the community’s college, and we are committed to offering an exceptional education at an affordable tuition for all students,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said in a statement. “As the economic impacts of the pandemic linger, it is important to support students and help them fulfill their dreams and goals.

“Our continuing low tuition rates, coupled with the ease of credit transfer, make WCC a smart choice for families.”

Tuition will remain at $95 per credit hour for on-campus in-district students. For distance learning in-district students, the rate is $108. An in-district student is categorized as a student who works, lives or owns property in Washtenaw County. The tuition rates have not changed since Fall 2017.

In Fall 2021, 54% of students resided in Washtenaw County and an additional 3% of students either worked at least 30 hours or owned property in the county.

WCC’s tuition and fees continue to be some of the lowest in Michigan.

“The Board of Trustees is pleased to keep tuition and fees not just competitive but among the lowest in the state,” Board Chair William G. Milliken Jr. said in a release. “This helps students prepare for their next paths in life – whether that is to gain skills for direct placement in a high-demand job, to transfer to a four-year college or university, or to simply explore a certain subject.”

For out-of-district students, tuition costs will increase slightly for the 2022-2023 academic year, including a $2 increase per credit hour for on-campus classes and a $1 increase per credit hour for distance learning classes.

A new infrastructure fee was also approved by the Board. The upcoming school year will see a $5 increase per credit hour to support the college’s bandwidth, technology in classrooms and labs, increased cybersecurity and network reliability.

To see tuition rates for 2022-2023, click here.