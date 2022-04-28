Ann Arbor-based Censys expands to Europe

ANN ARBOR – Cybersecurity startup Censys announced this week its expansion to European markets.

A successful Series B funding round that raised $35 million earlier this year allowed the company to grow its team by 50%, according to a press release.

Censys is a leading provider of continuous attack surface management for numerous companies and organizations.

“Launching our European office is a crucial next step and provides access to a key strategic market as we continue establishing Censys’ leadership in the cybersecurity space,” CEO Brad Brooks said in a release. “Our team has already seen such impressive growth in 2022 and we look forward to bringing our innovative attack surface management platform to a new region of customers in Europe.”

The expansion in Europe coincides with the company’s strategic partnership with UK-based EveryCloud, a cloud optimization and security service, to increase hiring in the region. The partnership will enhance EveryCloud’s suite, giving its clients access to Censys’ product portfolio and data.

“Cloud adoption continues to grow rapidly, and having a solution to provide visibility of your organisation’s managed and unmanaged cloud assets is incredibly important,” director of EveryCloud Paul Richards said in a statement. “Attack Surface Management gives IT teams the confidence they need to ensure they can keep on top of potential security risks across their organization’s entire digital footprint.”

Censys’ new office will be headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and will be led by the company’s new international Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer James DeBragga. DeBragga has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and will oversee both the company’s European business and international expansion.

To learn more about Censys, visit www.censys.io.