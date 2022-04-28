Superheroes surprise patients at U-M’s Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If you were walking by University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital today and saw Batman scaling down the side of the building, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.
Superhero window washers surprised patients and their families on Thursday in honor of National Superhero Day.
Batman was joined by Iron Man and Captain America, who made appearances outside the windows of patients, who smiled, waved and cheered from their rooms.
“It’s the perfect day to celebrate all of our superhero patients, faculty and staff at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital,” the hospital’s chief operating officer Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a statement.
“When kids look outside their windows and see superheroes ‘flying’ to their rooms, it may help take their minds off where they are and being sick. We appreciate our superhero window washers and our faculty, nurses and staff whose efforts brought so many smiles to our hospital today.”
Members of the Child and Family Life team handed out superhero teddy bears, craft activities and capes to patients throughout the day. Doctors, nurses, staff and families also donned superhero gear, bringing the spirit of the day inside the hospital units.