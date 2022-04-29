Michigan football’s Daxton Hill selected by Bengals in first round of NFL draft

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football safety Daxton Hill was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Hill was a consensus five-star prospect when he signed with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in December 2018. It was a roller coaster recruitment, as Hill originally pledged to Michigan, then flipped to Alabama before officially joining the Maize and Blue on National Signing Day.

A three-year starter for the Wolverines, Hill picked off four passes and made 151 total tackles throughout his career. He also defended 20 passes and recovered three fumbles.

One of the biggest plays of Hill’s career came in Michigan’s double overtime win over Army his freshman year. Hill caught a 25-yard pass on a fake punt to convert on fourth down and keep a critical drive alive.

Ad

He made seven tackles in Michigan’s win over Ohio State, which tied for his season high.

Though he was only on campus for three years, Hill accomplished his goal of helping to bring Michigan back to prominence. With Hill anchoring the secondary, the team won its first Big Ten championship in 15 years and made its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.