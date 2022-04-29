53º

Substitute teacher drags, hits 11-year-old Ypsilanti middle school student: ‘Acted out of pure rage’

Substitute teacher will not be allowed to work in district

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Police are investigating after a video of an altercation between a substitute teacher and a student went viral

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are investigating an altercation between a substitute teacher and a sixth grade student at Ypsilanti Middle School.

The mother of that student spoke to Local 4 and said her son behaved badly but the teacher crossed a line.

The incident happened Monday (April 25). Video shows the substitute teacher dragging and hitting 11-year-old Deandre Glaspie. It has been viewed on Facebook more than 21,000 times.

“He’s still shook up about it,” mother Nisha Glaspie said.

She said she was horrified whens he heard what happened to her son.

“She’s a teacher. I don’t feel like she should’ve abused my son like that,” Nisha Glaspie said.

Deandre Glaspie has ADHD and his mother said school administrators are aware he has behavioral issues.

“The principal, social workers knows and I don’t believe that she contacted anyone in the school at that time. I believe she just got fed up with the students and just acted out of pure rage,” Nisha Glaspie said.

The district superintendent said the principal of the school immediately called police on the substitute teacher.

“We should not put our hands at all on students at any time,” Dr. Zachary Ross.

Ross said the district also notified EDUStaff, the agency that fills substitute positions.

“We’re taking it very seriously, that police are involved because I think this is an example that if this kind of thing happens that it won’t be tolerated,” Ross said.

Glaspie says she doesn’t condone her son’s behavior, but that the substitute teacher went too far.

“I have sometimes issues with behavior, but it doesn’t give me the right to hit him or drag him. She wasn’t right at all,” Glaspie said.

Priya Mann

Kayla Clarke

