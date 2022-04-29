These roads will be closed in Ann Arbor on Sunday for the Burns Park Run

ANN ARBOR – The annual Burns Park Run will be taking place on Sunday, so if you live in the area or are planning to travel through it be aware of road closures throughout the morning.

Streets around the Burns Park neighborhood will be closed from 7-11 a.m. for the event, which includes a 10K, 5K and half mile fun run.

Here are the streets that will be closing Sunday morning:

Baldwin Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road

Cambridge Road from Baldwin Avenue to Martin Place

Martin Place from Cambridge Road to Wells Street

Wells Street from Martin Place to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road

Cambridge Road from Lincoln Avenue to S. Forest Avenue

S. Forest Avenue from Cambridge Road to Granger Avenue

Granger Avenue from S. Forest Avenue to Baldwin Avenue

Baldwin Avenue from Granger Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn Avenue from Baldwin Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue from Brooklyn Avenue to Shadford Road

Shadford Road from Lincoln Avenue to Woodside Road

Woodside Road from Shadford Road to Scottwood Avenue

Scottwood Avenue from Woodside Road to Norway Road

Norway Road from Scottwood Avenue to Ferdon Road

Ferdon Road from Norway Road to Wells Street

Wells Street from Ferdon Road to Baldwin Avenue

The run has been taking place since 1979 and is organized by the Burns Park Elementary PTO. Each year, up to 1,500 runners of all ages participate in the family-friendly event and more than 200 elementary school students participate in the 5K.

