Early Sunday morning house fire under investigation in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, Ann Arbor firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a house fire on the 3500 block of Oakwood Street.

“Firefighters made a quick knock-down of the fire limiting damage to a vehicle and the outside of the structure,” fire department officials said on social media.

The home wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.

Community members in the area of the first, or who may have information, should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org

Tips call also be called into the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-SPEAK-UP.