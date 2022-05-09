Green Fair returns to downtown Ann Arbor on June 10

ANN ARBOR – Green Fair, the annual event exhibiting local green businesses and nonprofits, will return to the downtown area on June 10.

Presented by the city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations, Green Fair will take place on Main Street and the Council Commons on Friday, June 10 from 6-9 p.m.

The goal of the event is to show residents how they can help achieve carbon neutrality in their day-to-day lives.

Featured at the event will be energy saving appliances, interactive solar displays, solar installers and information about green commuting. Live entertainment will also be provided for attendees.

The Green Fair has limited space for exhibitors. The application fee is $100 for for-profits and $50 for nonprofits.

For more information on how to apply for a table, email Christine Schopieray at cschopieray@a2gov.org.