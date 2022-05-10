Ann Arbor’s TheRide releases Memorial Day schedule

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, will not be operating its fixed-route bus service, A-Ride or FlexRide East/West services on Memorial Day.

Regular services will resume the following day on May 31.

In addition to the temporary pausing of services, the Blake and Ypsilanti transit centers and TheRide’s main office will be closed on Memorial Day. They will resume normal business hours and operations on May 31.

For those in need of transportation on May 30, TheRide’s FlexRide Holiday Service will be available for $5 per person. Individuals with disabilities who have an A-Ride identification card and seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card can ride for $2.50. Passengers with a valid go!pass can ride for $3.

The FlexRide Holiday services only operates within these limits within Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

FlexRide Holiday Service Memorial Day hours:

6 a.m.-9:15 p.m. on Monday, May 30

FlexRide Late Night Service Memorial Day holiday hours:

7 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30

Passengers can reserve both Holiday Service and Late Night rides via the MODE Car App or by contacting 734-528-5432.

Here are TheRide’s updated COVID safety protocols:

Customers are encouraged to wear a face mask, but not required.

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders on fixed-route buses.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information, visit TheRide.org.