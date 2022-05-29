Cuteness Alert: Ann Arbor firefighters rescue ducklings

ANN ARBOR – We all get a little stuck sometimes. On Friday, a group of ducklings did just that and got themselves trapped in a storm drain.

Thankfully, firefighters from the Ann Arbor Fire Department came to the rescue and were able to reunite the babies with their mother.

The ducklings were removed from a storm drain near Baldwin and Brooklyn avenues around 12:33 p.m., said the AAFD Facebook page.

“This has become a spring time ritual for AAFD. Mommy duck walks across a storm drain just fine but her ducklings are too small and fall through. In a couple weeks the ducklings will be big enough where this is no longer an issue until next spring,” fire officials wrote.

Check out the video below: