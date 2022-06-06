70º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s TheRide to offer Free Ride Weekends as part of AADL Summer Game

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A TheRide bus in downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, has partnered with the Ann Arbor District Library this season to provide Free Ride Weekends during the library’s annual Summer Game.

From June 11 through Aug. 28, AADL cardholders can ride any local fixed-route buses operated by TheRide at no cost on Saturdays and Sundays. To participate, riders must show their library cards to the driver.

Each bus will feature the same AADL Summer Game code sign that is worth 1,000 points. Players can rack up points while participating in challenges around town to shop prizes and AADL swag.

To enter the bus code, visit play.aadl.org and follow instructions to earn 1,000 points.

According to a press release, here are other ways TheRide and AADL are bringing to Summer Game users:

  • Find a Summer Game code on AADL ads on the outside of several buses for 500 points
  • Find a Summer Game code inside AATA buses for 1,000 points
  • Find a Summer Game code hidden on TheRide.org for 100 points. Click the “About Us” tab and select “Projects” to read about what TheRide is working on.

To learn more about the AADL Summer Game, visit play.aadl.org.

To see TheRide’s routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.

