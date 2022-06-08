Got ideas? Eastern Michigan University is looking for local entrepreneurs

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Jump start business ideas and meet upcoming Michigan entrepreneurs as part of Eastern Michigan University’s second cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program.

The hybrid program helps aspiring entrepreneurs hone business skills while offering professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities.

Over the course of eight weeks, participants will work on modules ranging from business formation and customer acquisition to legal issues and financial planning.

In-person classes will be held on Saturdays at EMU in Ypsilanti between October 1 and November 19. It culminates in a chance for participants to pitch ideas to pre-seed investors and win $25,000.

Full and partial scholarships are available for attendees needing assistance with the $1,500 program cost.

Idea-driven individuals can submit applications for the upcoming cohort until August 15. Only 20 will be selected. Find application materials here.

The first Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program cohort started after the program’s launch in early 2022. Founder of Ann Arbor-based startup Culturewell, Sarah Beatty, won the first pitch competition and used her winnings to further develop methods for testing for COVID-19 on surfaces.

Those with questions about the program can email the Center for Entrepreneurship at entrepreneurship_center@emich.edu.