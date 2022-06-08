March For Our Lives returns to Ann Arbor on Saturday

Thousands participate in the first March For Our Lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 24, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – March For Our Lives will take place on the University of Michigan’s Diag on Saturday at noon.

The annual event, which calls for an end to gun violence, is one of six marches scheduled across the state. Nationwide, there are reportedly 450 marches planned this weekend.

March For Our Lives is a youth-led movement and was born in the direct aftermath of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Read: In pictures: Ann Arbor's first March For Our Lives

On May 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers, sparking a renewed national debate over gun control.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have already been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year.

The Diag is located at 913 S. University Ave.