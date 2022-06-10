Celebration of Universal Access Playground coming to Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Join local businesses and community members on Sunday at Gallup Park as the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation throw a celebration marking the fifth anniversary of the Universal Access Playground.

The UAP was the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor’s Centennial gift to the local community.

The playground is accessible for children of all abilities, and for parents and caregivers with disabilities who wish to interact with and supervise their children with ease.

To mark the event, Community High School’s jazz band will perform at 1 p.m. followed by a performance by local Latin and Creole jazz group Los Gatos.

Ice cream from Washtenaw Dairy and water from Absopure will be available for attendees while they enjoy the live musical performances.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Rd.