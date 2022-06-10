71º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Daughters of Ann Arbor police officers hosting second fundraiser for childhood cancer research

Event to take place on Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Downtown Ann Arbor, Main Street Ann Arbor, Alex's Lemonade Stand, Pediatric Cancer, Childhood Cancer, Cancer Research, Fundraiser, Ann Arbor Police Department, Community, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County
Harper Mathis (left) and Charlotte Jenkins (right). (Mathis and Jenkins families)

ANN ARBOR – Charlotte Jenkins and Harper Mathis are returning to Main Street with their lemonade stand to raise funds for childhood cancer research on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For them, the cause hits close to home.

Both girls, daughters of officers in the Ann Arbor Police Department, have undergone cancer treatments at University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

VIDEO: Ann Arbor police officers host fundraiser for childhood cancer research

The fundraiser is in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national pediatric cancer charity.

“You don’t know anything about it until it happens to you – it’s kind of a crash course,” Charlotte’s dad Kabe told A4 in 2021. “Alex’s Lemonade Stand was created by a girl who had neuroblastoma, like my daughter. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it.”

Harper and Charlotte’s lemonade stand will be located in front of Cherry Republic at the intersection of Main and Liberty.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email