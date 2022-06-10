Weekend with the Stars to bring celebrities to Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Foundation and the Hundley Foundation have partnered to launch their first event series benefitting their missions titled Weekend with the Stars.

Slated for July 8-9, the events will take place at EMU’s George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Notable stars visiting the campus during the events include Rick Harrison, owner of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and star of HISTORY’s “Pawn Stars” and chairman of the Hundley Foundation and quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, Brett Hundley.

A fundraising dinner on Friday, July 8 will kick off the weekend at the George Gervin GameAbove Center with special guests, according to a press release.

On Saturday morning, Harrison will be meeting participants and appraising their items. Attendees will also have a chance to be featured on a future episode of Pawn Stars.

“I’m thrilled to visit EMU and meet supporters of the University and the Hundley Foundation. We believe in putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising and maybe to find a few cool items for the show,” Harrison said in a statement.

Ad

Harrison has been on the show since 2009 and over the years has been involved with various charity efforts, which is how he and Hundley were introduced. The Hundley Foundation aims to help children and families in need through financial scholarships, paid internships and other initiatives.

“I’m truly happy that Rick could join me for these special events at EMU benefitting my foundation and the University,” Hundley said in a statement. “It’s awesome to see how excited people are to meet him and see he is as authentic in real life as he is on Pawn Stars. I am beyond grateful to the University for hosting us and look forward to meeting our supporters in the Metro-Detroit community.”

Tickets must be purchased to attend Weekend with the Stars.

Tickets are $250 for individuals and $400 per couple.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit emuweekend.com or contact the EMU Foundation at emuf_communications@emich.edu.

Ad

The George Gervin GameAbove Center is located at 799 N. Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti.