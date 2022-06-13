Registration now open for SUP classes, kayaking for seniors in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – What better way to enjoy the summer season than by learning a new skill on the water?

The city just opened registration for classes at the Argo Livery, which include Stand-Up Paddle Board (SUP) instruction and Kayaking for Seniors.

SUP classes take place on the following Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.:

June 14

June 28

July 12

Sessions are $35 per person and participants must be age 13 and up.

Courses take place on Argo Pond and the livery provides lifejackets, paddles, boards and instruction.

To register, click here.

Kayaking for Seniors returns to Gallup Park this season and is geared toward participants age 50 and up. Trained support staff accompany all sessions on the Huron River.

Attendees are fitted to a kayak and given basic instruction before heading out on the river with trained guides.

The launch docks at Gallup Park make it easy to enter and exit the boats, according to a city release.

Kayaks, lifejackets and paddles are provided. The course is $65 per person and covers two classes.

Sessions take place on the following Wednesdays:

Session 1: June 15, 22 from 9-11 a.m.

Session 2: June 15, 22 from 11:30-1:30 p.m.

Session 3: July 13, 20 from 9-11 a.m.

Session 4: July 13, 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Session 5: Aug. 3, 10 from 9-11 a.m.

Session 6: Aug. 3, 10 from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

To register, click here.