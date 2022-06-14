Ann Arbor’s Motawi Tileworks raises more than $40K for Ukraine

ANN ARBOR – Motawi Tileworks announced on Tuesday it raised more than $40,000 during its recent “Sunflowers for Ukraine” fundraiser.

Motawi donated 75% of proceeds from its Sunflower art tile sales from March 16-April 30 to Doctors Without Borders.

Both local and online shoppers supported the cause by purchasing the tiles featuring the national flower of Ukraine.

“Supporting Doctors Without Borders and the Ukrainian aid effort was important to me and the Motawi Tileworks staff,” company owner and artistic director Nawal Motawi said in a release. “When we announced our plan, we were quite literally overwhelmed by the response. Our kilns were firing nothing but Sunflowers at times. It was amazing, and we are grateful to the customers who made this donation possible.”

Motawi founded her tileworks in 1992 in her garage and sold tiles at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market before expanding into a larger studio. Her work is featured in residential and commercial properties around the country, including celebrity homes and landmarks around Ann Arbor.

For more information, visit www.motawi.com.