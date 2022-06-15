Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces July 4 transit schedule

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, or TheRide, will be pausing a number of services in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4.

These include: fixed route bus service, FlexRide East/West or A-Ride services.

In addition, the Blake and Ypsilanti transit centers as well as TheRide’s Main Office will be closed on July 4.

Services will resume and TheRide’s offices and transit centers will resume and reopen on Tuesday, July 5.

Those who still need to get around on July 4 can take advantage of TheRide’s shared FlexRide Holiday Service at $5 per person.

Persons with disabilities with an A-Ride identification card and seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card can ride for $2.50. Riders with a valid go!pass can ride for $3.

The FlexRide Holiday service operates in designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Hours on July 4 will be 6 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

The FlexRide Late Night Service will be operating from 7 p.m. on July 3 to 5:30 a.m. on July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.

Ad

To make reservations for both services, order via the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.

For more information about , click here.

TheRide reminds its riders of the following precautions taken on its buses and inside its transit centers as COVID-19 continues to spread within the local community:

Customers are encouraged to wear a face mask, but not required

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders on fixed-route buses.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information on TheRide’s routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.