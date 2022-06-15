70º

All About Ann Arbor

Escape the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – With temperatures rising this week, it’s important to stay hydrated and out of the heat.

In the winter, Ann Arbor and the surrounding cities and towns host warming centers to keep community members warm. Likewise, several places around Washtenaw County act as cooling centers during the summer to make sure that those needing to escape the heat have a safe place to go.

Luckily, Washtenaw County Health Department keeps track of these cooling centers and when they are operating.

Here’s where you can get out of the heat:

CenterAddressHoursPhone Number
Ann Arbor District Library
*all five branches		Traverwood: 3333 Traverwood Dr.
Pittsfield: 2359 Oak Valley Dr.
Downtown: 343 S. 5th Ave.
Westgate: 2503 Jackson Ave.
Mallets Creek: 3090 E.
Eisenhower Prkwy		Monday - Sunday:
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
734-327-4200
Briarwood Mall100 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor,
MI 48108		Mon -Thurs: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.		734-761-9550
Washtenaw County Human
Services Building		555 Towner Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197Monday - Friday:
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. 		734-481-2000
Ypsilanti District Library
*Michigan and Whittaker branches 		Michigan: 229 W. Michigan Ave.,
Ypsilanti, MI 478197
Whittaker: 5577 Whittaker Rd.,
Ypsilanti, MI 48197		Michigan:
Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Whittaker:
Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 		734-482-4110
Milan Library151 Wabash St., Milan, MI 48160M, W, F: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
T, Th: 1 - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 		734-439-1240
Dexter Library3255 Alpine Street Dexter MI, 48130Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.		734-426-4477
Chelsea Library221 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m. 		734-475-8732
Manchester Library912 City Rd (M-52), Manchester, MI 48158Mon-Wed: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thurs-Fri: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 		734-428-8045
Saline Library555 N. Maple Rd, Saline, MI 48176Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 		734-429-5450
Northville Library212 W. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m.		248-349-3020
Salem-South Lyon Library9800 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 		248-437-6431

Masking for COVID-19 safety is either recommended or optional at all of the centers.

Find more details about the cooling centers and heat safety at the Health Department Hot Weather website.

