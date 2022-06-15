Escape the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – With temperatures rising this week, it’s important to stay hydrated and out of the heat.

In the winter, Ann Arbor and the surrounding cities and towns host warming centers to keep community members warm. Likewise, several places around Washtenaw County act as cooling centers during the summer to make sure that those needing to escape the heat have a safe place to go.

Heat watch in effect for Wednesday, June 15. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards. Be prepared with these tips https://t.co/auDoEmLN0i pic.twitter.com/UKERUTqJaS — City of Ann Arbor (@A2GOV) June 14, 2022

Luckily, Washtenaw County Health Department keeps track of these cooling centers and when they are operating.

Here’s where you can get out of the heat:

Center Address Hours Phone Number Ann Arbor District Library

*all five branches Traverwood: 3333 Traverwood Dr.

Pittsfield: 2359 Oak Valley Dr.

Downtown: 343 S. 5th Ave.

Westgate: 2503 Jackson Ave.

Mallets Creek: 3090 E.

Eisenhower Prkwy Monday - Sunday:

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

734-327-4200 Briarwood Mall 100 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor,

MI 48108 Mon -Thurs: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m. 734-761-9550 Washtenaw County Human

Services Building 555 Towner Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Monday - Friday:

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. 734-481-2000 Ypsilanti District Library

*Michigan and Whittaker branches Michigan: 229 W. Michigan Ave.,

Ypsilanti, MI 478197

Whittaker: 5577 Whittaker Rd.,

Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Michigan:

Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Whittaker:

Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 734-482-4110 Milan Library 151 Wabash St., Milan, MI 48160 M, W, F: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

T, Th: 1 - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 734-439-1240 Dexter Library 3255 Alpine Street Dexter MI, 48130 Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 734-426-4477 Chelsea Library 221 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118 Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m. 734-475-8732 Manchester Library 912 City Rd (M-52), Manchester, MI 48158 Mon-Wed: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thurs-Fri: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 734-428-8045 Saline Library 555 N. Maple Rd, Saline, MI 48176 Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 734-429-5450 Northville Library 212 W. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167 Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 248-349-3020 Salem-South Lyon Library 9800 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178 Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m. 248-437-6431

Masking for COVID-19 safety is either recommended or optional at all of the centers.

Find more details about the cooling centers and heat safety at the Health Department Hot Weather website.