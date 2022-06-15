Escape the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – With temperatures rising this week, it’s important to stay hydrated and out of the heat.
In the winter, Ann Arbor and the surrounding cities and towns host warming centers to keep community members warm. Likewise, several places around Washtenaw County act as cooling centers during the summer to make sure that those needing to escape the heat have a safe place to go.
Heat watch in effect for Wednesday, June 15. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards. Be prepared with these tips https://t.co/auDoEmLN0i pic.twitter.com/UKERUTqJaS— City of Ann Arbor (@A2GOV) June 14, 2022
Luckily, Washtenaw County Health Department keeps track of these cooling centers and when they are operating.
Here’s where you can get out of the heat:
|Center
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Ann Arbor District Library
*all five branches
|Traverwood: 3333 Traverwood Dr.
Pittsfield: 2359 Oak Valley Dr.
Downtown: 343 S. 5th Ave.
Westgate: 2503 Jackson Ave.
Mallets Creek: 3090 E.
Eisenhower Prkwy
|Monday - Sunday:
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
|734-327-4200
|Briarwood Mall
|100 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor,
MI 48108
|Mon -Thurs: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.
|734-761-9550
|Washtenaw County Human
Services Building
|555 Towner Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197
|Monday - Friday:
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|734-481-2000
|Ypsilanti District Library
*Michigan and Whittaker branches
|Michigan: 229 W. Michigan Ave.,
Ypsilanti, MI 478197
Whittaker: 5577 Whittaker Rd.,
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
|Michigan:
Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Whittaker:
Mon - Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m.
|734-482-4110
|Milan Library
|151 Wabash St., Milan, MI 48160
|M, W, F: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
T, Th: 1 - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|734-439-1240
|Dexter Library
|3255 Alpine Street Dexter MI, 48130
|Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|734-426-4477
|Chelsea Library
|221 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118
|Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
|734-475-8732
|Manchester Library
|912 City Rd (M-52), Manchester, MI 48158
|Mon-Wed: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thurs-Fri: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|734-428-8045
|Saline Library
|555 N. Maple Rd, Saline, MI 48176
|Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m.
|734-429-5450
|Northville Library
|212 W. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167
|Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m.
|248-349-3020
|Salem-South Lyon Library
|9800 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178
|Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 - 5 p.m.
|248-437-6431
Masking for COVID-19 safety is either recommended or optional at all of the centers.
Find more details about the cooling centers and heat safety at the Health Department Hot Weather website.