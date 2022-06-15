Volunteers needed this week to paint mural at Ann Arbor park

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is seeking volunteers to pitch in their time and painting skills on Thursday and Friday for a new mural that’s being installed at Argo Park.

Artist T’onna Clemons and her team will be on site leading the project along the Huron River.

Volunteering is being coordinated by the city’s GIVE 365. To sign up, email volunteer@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6445.

Today, volunteers helped us prep for a new mural at the end of the Argo Cascades! Anyone is welcome to help us paint the mural next week 6/15 through 6/17. Email us at volunteer@a2gov.org if interested! pic.twitter.com/RxtVhAidyC — GIVE365 (@A2Give365) June 10, 2022

What needs to be done?

Volunteers will paint in a “paint by number” style which will include mixing colors and getting the chance to work closely with the design team as they finish the work.

Painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.