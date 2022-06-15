94º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Volunteers needed this week to paint mural at Ann Arbor park

Work on mural began June 10

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, Ann Arbor Parks, Volunteer, GIVE 365, City of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Art, Mural, Artist, Design, Paint
A paintbrush with paint. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is seeking volunteers to pitch in their time and painting skills on Thursday and Friday for a new mural that’s being installed at Argo Park.

Artist T’onna Clemons and her team will be on site leading the project along the Huron River.

Volunteering is being coordinated by the city’s GIVE 365. To sign up, email volunteer@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6445.

What needs to be done?

Volunteers will paint in a “paint by number” style which will include mixing colors and getting the chance to work closely with the design team as they finish the work.

Painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email