Food Gatherers to give free meals to area children, teens over summer break

2022 program to kick off Monday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

A photo from the 2021 Food Gatherers Summer Food Service Program. (Food Gatherers)

ANN ARBOR – Twenty-three sites around Washtenaw County will help feed children and teens facing hunger this summer

Between Monday and August 19, Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers will make sure that children and teens -- who typically receive reduced-price or free school meals during the school year -- have access to nutritious food.

“For kids facing hunger, summer vacation can be anything but a break,” said Food Gatherers Community Food Programs Coordinator LeRonica Roberts in a release.

“Children get up to 50 percent of their total daily calories from school meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, millions of children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs lose access to reliable, nutritious food. The Summer Food Service Program makes it easy for families to access meals and not worry where their children’s next meal will come from.”

Long-term health consequences and learning loss are more likely to impact children experiencing chronic hunger over the summer, according to Food Gatherers.

The food rescue’s Summer Food Service Program offers nutritious meals to site attendees and promotes healthy eating.

This year, free meals will be given to those ages 18 and younger or to adults up to age 26 currently enrolled in a state-recognized or educational agency-recognized educational program.

With the signing of the Keep Kids Fed Act in late June, Food Gatherers can now offer grab-and-go meals to those in need at some of the program sites. Parents and guardians can pick up a week’s worth of meals for their children.

Get a list of community sites by calling Food Gatherers at 734-761-2796 or by sending a text message with FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

Find more details on the summer meal program at www.foodgatherers.org/summerfood.

The sites are supported by the Michigan Department of Education and support from Toyota Research & Development, Lake Trust Foundation, and Rotary Club of Ann Arbor.

Here are the 23 sites:

Ann ArborWhitmore LakeBelleville
Evergreen Apartments
3089 Woodland Hills Dr.
June 27 – August 19
Mon - Fri: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.		Northfield Township Area Library
125 Barker Rd.
June 20 – August 19
M, W, F : 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
(734) 449-0066		Rawsonville Woods
10825 Rawsonville Rd.
June 20 – August 19
Mon - Fri: 1-1:45 p.m.
(734) 660-5012
Glencoe Hills Apartments
2201 Glencoe Hills Dr.
June 20 – August 19
Mon - Fri: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
(734) 864-2397		Van Buren Estates
16800 Lohr Rd.
June 20 – August 19
Mon- Fri: Noon-12:45 p.m.
(734) 660-5012
Ypsilanti
Aspen Chase Apartments
2960 International Dr.
June 27 – August 19
Mon-Fri: Noon-1 p.m.
(734) 864-2397		Schooner Cove
5050 Schooner Cove Blvd.
June 20 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 2:15-3 p.m.
(734) 660-5012
Bishop Elementary
8888 Whittaker Rd.
June 27 – July 21
Mon-Thurs: 9-9:30 a.m.; 11:05 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
(734) 972-5326		Superior Township Community Park/Summer Playground
1601 Stamford Rd.
June 20 – August 18
Mon-Thurs: 9-10:30 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m.
(734) 646-2955
CAN - Brick Elementary
8970 Whittaker Rd.
June 27 – August 4
Mon-Thurs: 9-9:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-Noon
(734) 904-7793		Sycamore Meadows
1273 Stamford Ct.
June 27 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
248) 802-0387
Forrest Knoll
693 Arbor Dr.
June 27 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 2-3 p.m.
(734) 646-2955		The Villas Apartments
2911 Bynan Dr.
June 20 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 3-3:45 p.m.
(734) 545-2604
Golfside Lake Apartments
2345 Woodridge Way
June 20 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 2-2:45 p.m.
(734) 545-2604		Westridge Mobile Homes Park
1515 Ridge Rd #285
June 27 – August 19 Days
TBA: 2-3 p.m.
Grace Fellowship Church
Sugarbrook Park 1301 S. Harris Rd
June 20 – August 18
Mon-Thurs: 9-10 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m.
(734) 657-7671		West Willow
2345 Tyler Rd.
June 20 – August 18
Mon-Thurs: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m.
(734) 839-8532
Hamilton Crossing
596 S. Hamilton St.
June 20 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 1-2 p.m.
(734) 646-2955		Ypsilanti District Library – Michigan Ave
229 Michigan Ave.
June 20 – August 12
Mon-Fri: 1-2 p.m.
(734) 732-2634
KC Child Care
5435 Whittaker Rd.
June 20 – August 19
Mon-Fri: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 11:30-12:30 p.m.
(734) 864-2067		Ypsilanti District Library – Whittaker Rd
5577 Whittaker Rd.
June 29 – August 5
Mon-Fri: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
(734) 482-4110
Lincoln High School
7425 Willis Rd.
June 27 – July 28
Mon-Thurs: 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.- Noon
(810) 623-4174		Ypsilanti Township Community Center/YMCA
2025 E. Clark Rd.
June 20 – August 18
Mon-Thurs: 8:30-9 a.m.; Noon-12:30 p.m.
(734) 934-5642

