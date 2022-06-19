Food Gatherers to give free meals to area children, teens over summer break

ANN ARBOR – Twenty-three sites around Washtenaw County will help feed children and teens facing hunger this summer

Between Monday and August 19, Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers will make sure that children and teens -- who typically receive reduced-price or free school meals during the school year -- have access to nutritious food.

“For kids facing hunger, summer vacation can be anything but a break,” said Food Gatherers Community Food Programs Coordinator LeRonica Roberts in a release.

“Children get up to 50 percent of their total daily calories from school meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, millions of children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs lose access to reliable, nutritious food. The Summer Food Service Program makes it easy for families to access meals and not worry where their children’s next meal will come from.”

Long-term health consequences and learning loss are more likely to impact children experiencing chronic hunger over the summer, according to Food Gatherers.

The food rescue’s Summer Food Service Program offers nutritious meals to site attendees and promotes healthy eating.

This year, free meals will be given to those ages 18 and younger or to adults up to age 26 currently enrolled in a state-recognized or educational agency-recognized educational program.

With the signing of the Keep Kids Fed Act in late June, Food Gatherers can now offer grab-and-go meals to those in need at some of the program sites. Parents and guardians can pick up a week’s worth of meals for their children.

Get a list of community sites by calling Food Gatherers at 734-761-2796 or by sending a text message with FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

Find more details on the summer meal program at www.foodgatherers.org/summerfood.

The sites are supported by the Michigan Department of Education and support from Toyota Research & Development, Lake Trust Foundation, and Rotary Club of Ann Arbor.

Here are the 23 sites:

Ann Arbor Whitmore Lake Belleville Evergreen Apartments

3089 Woodland Hills Dr.

June 27 – August 19

Mon - Fri: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Northfield Township Area Library

125 Barker Rd.

June 20 – August 19

M, W, F : 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

(734) 449-0066 Rawsonville Woods

10825 Rawsonville Rd.

June 20 – August 19

Mon - Fri: 1-1:45 p.m.

(734) 660-5012 Glencoe Hills Apartments

2201 Glencoe Hills Dr.

June 20 – August 19

Mon - Fri: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

(734) 864-2397 Van Buren Estates

16800 Lohr Rd.

June 20 – August 19

Mon- Fri: Noon-12:45 p.m.

(734) 660-5012