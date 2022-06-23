Ann Arbor nonprofit collecting used books for college scholarship benefit

ANN ARBOR – The local chapter of the American Association of University Women is currently collecting gently used books for its 68th annual sale.

The book sale fundraises for college scholarships at the University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College, as well as national scholarships.

The organization, which has been active in the Ann Arbor area since 1902, traditionally grants scholarships to women, but has recently been granting men with the awards who “show promise of advancing a woman-focused agenda.”

The nonprofit volunteer organization is currently collecting books on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7879 Jackson Rd. Donations will be accepted through July 30.

The sale will be held Sept. 9-11 at Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Building. WCC is located at 400 E. Huron River Drive.

For more information, visit www.annarbor-mi.aauw.net.