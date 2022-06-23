Washtenaw County Health Department opens up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to children 6 months and older

FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County children ages 6 months through four years old will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- authorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier in June -- will be offered at the Washtenaw County Health Department’s ongoing COVID-19 clinic at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

“The Health Department recommends that everyone eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and older children, as well as other vaccines that are recommended for children. The most common side effects were fatigue and a sore arm. The FDA report is available here for review,” WCHD officials said in a release.

Those interested in having their young children vaccinated should contact their pediatrician, the Health Department said.

Appointments can be scheduled online here or by leaving a message at 734-544-6700. Parents or guardians must be with their children during the appointments.

Walk-in vaccinations are anticipated to be available in near future.

The Health Department said that children’s vaccines may become more available from other local providers. Vaccination appointments can be found on vaccines.gov.

Find more information about COVID-19 in Washtenaw County here.