70º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Free home COVID-19 testing kits available for more Washtenaw County communities

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Superior Township, Washtenaw County Health Department, COVID, COVID-19, COVID Self-Test, Community, Safety, Health, At-Home COVID Test, COVID-19 Test, COVID Test, Michigan COVID, Testing, Prohec ACT
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) (David Dermer, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in more parts of Washtenaw County can now get free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Community members living in the 48197, 48198, 48103, 48104, 48105, 48108, and 48109 zipcode areas can order testing kits once in July and August.

Each contains five tests, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. They are delivered in one- to two weeks.

Kits are provided through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT), a collaborative effort by the Rockefeller Foundation, iHealth Labs, Inc., CareEvolution, Amazon and state health departments.

Communities are selected by their state based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index and COVID-19 data, says the Project ACT website.

Residents can order kits online at Project ACT, or by calling 211.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email