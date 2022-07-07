Free home COVID-19 testing kits available for more Washtenaw County communities

(David Dermer, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in more parts of Washtenaw County can now get free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Community members living in the 48197, 48198, 48103, 48104, 48105, 48108, and 48109 zipcode areas can order testing kits once in July and August.

Each contains five tests, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. They are delivered in one- to two weeks.

Kits are provided through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT), a collaborative effort by the Rockefeller Foundation, iHealth Labs, Inc., CareEvolution, Amazon and state health departments.

Communities are selected by their state based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index and COVID-19 data, says the Project ACT website.

Residents can order kits online at Project ACT, or by calling 211.

Ad