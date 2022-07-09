Washtenaw County returns to “low” COVID risk level, according to Health Department

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has once again been downgraded to a “low” community COVID-19 level on Friday, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The county was first at the lowest transmission level in late June but quickly moved back up to the “medium” community level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 30.

Masks are no longer broadly recommended by the CDC at the lowest community level, but the Health Department advised residents to make masking decisions based on their own preferences.

Those masking should use a multilayer surgical, KN95, or N95 mask.

Health Department officials urged community members with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 to wear masks.

Other COVID-19 mitigation strategies include getting tested and vaccinated, avoiding others when feeling sick and ensuring that indoor spaces are ventilated.

“Please remember that COVID-19 is still present and will be part of our lives for a while, perhaps even indefinitely. Additional surges are possible and recommendations regarding prevention strategies may change as conditions evolve or in the event that Washtenaw County moves to a higher COVID-19 Community Level,” officials said in a news flash.

Vaccines are now available to those ages 6 months and older at the Health Department’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine clinic 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

