81º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College reveals $13.5M renovations to its community, events building

31-year-old Morris Lawrence Building undergoes improvements

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, WCC, Morris Lawrence Building, Renovations, Construction, Building, Community, Conference Center, Campus, Debbie Dingell, Ceremony, Education, Washtenaw County
WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca speaks during the grand re-opening of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College on July 9, 2022. (JD SCOTT, JD Scott Photography)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College held the grand re-opening of its Morris Lawrence Building on Saturday during with WCC staff, elected officials and community members in attendance.

The building is the college’s community resource and conference center and hosts up to 150,000 visitors each year, according to a press release.

Over the past year, the building was closed for construction as crews installed skylights, new flooring and an eco-friendly energy system. Expanded technology access and state-of-the-art audio and visual media upgrades were also added.

The entrance of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College. (JD Scott Photography)
Mixed media art gallery featuring work by WCC student and staff artists inside the Morris Lawrence Building. (JD Scott Photography)

Near the front entrance of the building, a new art gallery featuring work by WCC students and staff is on display.

The Morris Lawrence Building is one of the most utilized facilities on campus and provides space for courses, the WCC Police Academy, business and industry training, theatre arts and music events and more.

Its Towsley Auditorium seats 480 and regularly hosts local performing arts groups as well as nationally-known acts.

WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca takes a photo with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell at the grand re-opening ceremony of the college's Morris Lawrence Building on July 9, 2022. (JD Scott Photography)

“I’d like to thank our Board of Trustees for supporting this important investment in a space that represents the heart of community events and activities at the college,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said during the event. “We couldn’t do what we do to educate and train students to support Washtenaw County’s workforce and talent needs without you.”

For more information about WCC, visit www.wccnet.edu.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email