Washtenaw Community College reveals $13.5M renovations to its community, events building

WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca speaks during the grand re-opening of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College on July 9, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College held the grand re-opening of its Morris Lawrence Building on Saturday during with WCC staff, elected officials and community members in attendance.

The building is the college’s community resource and conference center and hosts up to 150,000 visitors each year, according to a press release.

Over the past year, the building was closed for construction as crews installed skylights, new flooring and an eco-friendly energy system. Expanded technology access and state-of-the-art audio and visual media upgrades were also added.

The entrance of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College. (JD Scott Photography)

Mixed media art gallery featuring work by WCC student and staff artists inside the Morris Lawrence Building. (JD Scott Photography)

Near the front entrance of the building, a new art gallery featuring work by WCC students and staff is on display.

The Morris Lawrence Building is one of the most utilized facilities on campus and provides space for courses, the WCC Police Academy, business and industry training, theatre arts and music events and more.

Its Towsley Auditorium seats 480 and regularly hosts local performing arts groups as well as nationally-known acts.

WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca takes a photo with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell at the grand re-opening ceremony of the college's Morris Lawrence Building on July 9, 2022. (JD Scott Photography)

“I’d like to thank our Board of Trustees for supporting this important investment in a space that represents the heart of community events and activities at the college,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said during the event. “We couldn’t do what we do to educate and train students to support Washtenaw County’s workforce and talent needs without you.”

For more information about WCC, visit www.wccnet.edu.