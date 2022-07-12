University of Michigan regents call Wednesday meeting to elect new university president

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The regents for the University of Michigan have called a special meeting Wednesday to elect a new university president.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 13) at University Hall.

Former U of M President Mary Sue Coleman has been serving in the role since the Board of Regents voted to remove Mark Schlissel in January.

Schlissel was ousted following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between him and a subordinate, and Coleman, his predecessor, agreed to return temporarily.

READ: University of Michigan releases 118 pages of emails after vote to fire Schlissel

Ad

During an “apology” issued months later, Schlissel said he demonstrated “poor judgment.”

“The relationship was entirely consensual, was never physical, and did not involve the inappropriate spending of university resources,” Schlissel said. “But in a time when we have been trying to strengthen the bonds of trust at the university, it is particularly important that campus leaders avoid even an appearance of impropriety.”