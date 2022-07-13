Live stream: University of Michigan regents hold meeting to elect new president

The regents for the University of Michigan called a special meeting Wednesday to elect a new university president.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 13) at University Hall. You can watch the proceedings live in the stream above.

Former U of M President Mary Sue Coleman has been serving in the role since the Board of Regents voted to remove Mark Schlissel in January.

Schlissel was ousted following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between him and a subordinate, and Coleman, his predecessor, agreed to return temporarily.

