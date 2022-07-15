71º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor YMCA hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, YMCA, YMCA Ann Arbor, Health, Pandemic, Community, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Vaccination, Vaccines, COVID-19 Vaccine, COVID-19, COVID, Washtenaw County, Local, News, Safety, Ann Arbor YMCA
The Ann Arbor YMCA building at 400 W. Washington St. (Morgan Anderson Photography)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are coming to the Y later in July.

Ann Arbor residents in need of their COVID-19 jabs can stop by the downtown YMCA, 400 W. Washington St., to get either the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines for free.

Organized by the Y and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the clinics “are part of a continued effort by the Ann Arbor YMCA to support Washtenaw and Southern Livingston Counties through the Covid-19 pandemic,” YMCA officials said in a release.

Here are the dates:

  • Monday, July 18: 2-6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 20: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 23: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended but walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Attendees who are not YMCA members must bring photo identification. Those vaccinated will receive a free day passes to YMCA facilities.

Register at https://www.annarborymca.org/vaccine-clinic.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email