Ann Arbor YMCA hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are coming to the Y later in July.

Ann Arbor residents in need of their COVID-19 jabs can stop by the downtown YMCA, 400 W. Washington St., to get either the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines for free.

Organized by the Y and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the clinics “are part of a continued effort by the Ann Arbor YMCA to support Washtenaw and Southern Livingston Counties through the Covid-19 pandemic,” YMCA officials said in a release.

Here are the dates:

Monday, July 18: 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended but walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Attendees who are not YMCA members must bring photo identification. Those vaccinated will receive a free day passes to YMCA facilities.

Register at https://www.annarborymca.org/vaccine-clinic.