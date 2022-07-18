74º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Enjoy this summer nature walk in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor District Library, AADL, Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation, Nature Area, Outdoors, Recreation, Hike, Walk, Activity, Ann Arbor Events, Buttonbush Nature Area, Washtenaw County
Buttonbush flower. (Wikimedia Commons)

ANN ARBOR – Community members are invited to attend a summer nature walk in the Buttonbush Nature Area on July 31 from 1-2 p.m.

The walk is part of a monthly event series led by the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library.

The shrub for which the nature area is named grows to be six to 12 feet high and is native to Michigan. It features one-inch pale pink or white ball-shaped long-lasting flowers. According to NAP, this time of year the blossoms create a beautiful display.

Participants are asked to meet at the park entrance at the end of Hickory Point Drive, to dress appropriately for all weather and to bring a water bottle. Walks take place whether there is full sun or rain.

AADL staff will bring science tools for participants to use during the walk.

NAP strongly encourages registration for the event. To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email