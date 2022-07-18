Enjoy this summer nature walk in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community members are invited to attend a summer nature walk in the Buttonbush Nature Area on July 31 from 1-2 p.m.

The walk is part of a monthly event series led by the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library.

The shrub for which the nature area is named grows to be six to 12 feet high and is native to Michigan. It features one-inch pale pink or white ball-shaped long-lasting flowers. According to NAP, this time of year the blossoms create a beautiful display.

Participants are asked to meet at the park entrance at the end of Hickory Point Drive, to dress appropriately for all weather and to bring a water bottle. Walks take place whether there is full sun or rain.

AADL staff will bring science tools for participants to use during the walk.

NAP strongly encourages registration for the event. To register, click here.