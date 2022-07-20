Fall controlled burn season to kick off in Ann Arbor on Aug. 1

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation’s fall controlled burn season will run Aug. 1 through Dec. 22.

The ecological burns will be performed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting.

When controlled burns are taking place, signage will be placed in the surrounding area. NAP staff members will be on site to answer community member questions and fires will be under control at all times, according to a release.

The following Q&A is from NAP’s website:

Where will NAP burn?

During the autumn 2022 season, NAP has permits to burn in the following locations: Arbor Hills Nature Area, Bird Hills Nature Area, Buttonbush Nature Area, Cedar Bend Nature Area, Furstenberg Nature Area, Hollywood Park, Huron Hills Golf Course Woods, Leslie Park, Leslie Woods Nature Area, Marshall Nature Area, Mary Beth Doyle Park , Miller Nature Area, Oakwoods Nature Area and Sugarbush Park.

Why burn?

The native Ann Arbor ecosystems are fire dependent. Until settlers began suppressing fires in the early 1700s, fire enriched the soil and removed dead thatch, allowing diverse native plant and animal communities to thrive. Continued fire suppression has allowed fire-intolerant, non-native plant species to out-compete the native, fire-adapted plants. By reintroducing fire in the Ann Arbor parks, NAP is reinstating an essential ecosystem process.

Watch this video about controlled burns.

What is involved in conducting burns?

NAP staff evaluates each site and develops a burn plan that provides information on the specific ecological objectives of the burn, preferred weather conditions to minimize smoke, ignition pattern, location of burn breaks to safely contain the fire, equipment, contingency plans, and emergency phone numbers. City and township fire marshals review the plans before issuing the necessary permits. NAP then waits until weather conditions are within the range specified in the burn plan before proceeding.

How to get more information

Because burns are weather dependent, NAP is unable to schedule them in advance for specific days. If you would like to be called on the day of a burn near you, please call NAP and leave your name, daytime phone number and street address. NAP also posts day-of-burn information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ann.arbor.nap.

The city has released the following potential locations for the upcoming burn season:

For more information, visit NAP's website.