First case of monkeypox identified in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Washtenaw County resident who recently traveled outside of Michigan has been identified as having the county’s first case of Monkeypox, said Washtenaw County Health Department officials.

Monkeypox is an infectious virus in the Orthopoxvirus family of viruses, the same family as smallpox and cowpox, according to the CDC. Although it is uncommon within the United States, there has been a recent uptick in cases, 19 of which were identified in Michigan.

It is spread through direct contact with an infectious rash, bodily fluids, extended face-to-face contact and scabs, according to health officials.

Symptoms include a blister-like or pimple-like rash, fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion, and may take up to two weeks after exposure and infection to appear.

“There are no close contacts associated with this case in Washtenaw County. The confirmed case is currently isolating out of state and does not pose a risk to the public,” reads a newsflash from the Health Department.

Those potentially exposed to Monkeypox or who have a new rash, sores, or other Monkeypox symptoms should avoid others and contact their health care provider.

Residents without insurance or a health care provider should call the Washtenaw County Health Department at 734-544-6700.

Learn more about the virus on the Health Department website.

Find a map of Monkeypox cases here.