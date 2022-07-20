Michigan now has 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox: Here’s where

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

DETROIT – Michigan has 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of Wednesday.

Health officials have launched a new website to keep residents informed on monkeypox and the state’s response to the virus.

The website has information about the symptoms of monkeypox, tracks the number of cases by county and provides information for healthcare providers. Case counts will be updated regularly.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

Location Cases Detroit 4 Kent County 2 Macomb County 3 Oakland County 8 Washtenaw County 1 Wayne County 1 Total Cases 19

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC.

The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

It was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The source of the disease is still unknown. The first human case was recorded in 1970.

How and when to test for monkeypox

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

When you’re testing for monkeypox make sure you use swab samples taken directly from a lesion (rash or growth), according to the FDA.

The FDA said it is not aware of clinical data supporting samples from blood or saliva for monkeypox testing. If you do not test a lesion you might have false test results.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. Sometimes people get a rash first, then other symptoms. Others only get a rash.

Symptoms of monkeypox include the following:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.



