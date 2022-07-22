Ann Arbor Art Center to debut new mural making exhibition

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center Gallery will present new exhibit “Beyond the Pail: Mural Making and the Artistic Process” from July 29-Oct. 8.

Curated by Louise Jones, aka Ouizi, the exhibition will examine how muralists address the challenges each project and surface presents.

The show will feature artists whose work is displayed in museums and public spaces around the world.

“Beyond The Pail brings you behind the scenes of mural making through preliminary sketches, photos, and artifacts,” Ouizi said in a release. “This exhibit highlights each step of the process from ideation to installation, through the lens of 13 artists working in uniquely varied styles and methods.”

Exhibition Artists

A public reception will be held opening night at the A2AC Gallery at 117 W. Liberty from 6-9 p.m. Masks at the opening are optional, and the art center will provide masks for those who need one and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

Admission to the gallery is free to individuals of all ages but donations are encouraged.

For more information about Beyond the Pail, visit the exhibition’s website.