Buy fresh produce grown by University of Michigan students at these upcoming events

ANN ARBOR – Students from the University of Michigan Campus Farm will be setting up their annual Farm Stand outside the University of Michigan Museum of Art at two upcoming events.

From noon-3 p.m. on July 28 and Aug. 11, community members can visit the Farm Stand. U-M students will receive a 30% discount on their purchase.

The Campus Farm is located at Matthaei Botanical Gardens and is managed and operated by students. The living learning lab grows food year round and sells crops like spinach and kale to MDining and other food organizations on campus.

Read: U-M Campus Farm: Food grown by students, for students

The Farm Stand only accepts credit cards. Due to the location, nearby parking is limited to metered spaces.

UMMA is located at 525 S. State St.

To learn more about the Campus Farm, visit its website.